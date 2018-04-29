PARENT RE-ENTRY SURVEY

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCS has been working steadily to make decisions that, above all, prioritize the health and safety of our students, families and community. The development of best practices through this frequently changing health crisis is a historic undertaking, but we are committed to returning stronger in the fall.
As long as the CDC's social distancing recommendations are in place, we know it will be necessary to operate differently when campuses reopen. With that in mind, the input of our families on how we reimagine education is critical to this process because our plans must be responsive to the needs of the students and parents/guardians we serve.
This confidential survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows families to share their opinions on important factors related to the reopening of schools, such as:
Thank you for your participation and continued support. We are working hard to return safer and stronger for you!
Desde el inicio de la pandemia de COVID-19, SCS ha estado trabajando constantemente para tomar decisiones que, sobre todo, priorizan la salud y la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, familias y comunidad. El desarrollo de mejores prácticas que cambian con frecuencia durante esta crisis es una tarea histórica, pero estamos comprometidos a regresar más fuertes en el otoño.
Mientras las recomendaciones de distanciamiento social del CDC estén en uso, sabemos que será necesario operar de manera diferente cuando se vuelvan a abrir los campus. Con eso en mente, el aporte de nuestras familias sobre cómo reconstruyamos la educación es crítico para este proceso porque nuestros planes deben responder a las necesidades de los estudiantes y los padres / tutores a quienes servimos.
Esta encuesta confidencial demora aproximadamente 10 minutos en completarse y permite que las familias compartan sus opiniones sobre factores importantes relacionados con la reapertura de las escuelas, tales como:
Gracias por su participación y su apoyo. ¡Estamos trabajando duro para regresar más seguros y más fuertes para ustedes!