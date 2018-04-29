PARENT RE-ENTRY SURVEY

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCS has been working steadily to make decisions that, above all, prioritize the health and safety of our students, families and community. The development of best practices through this frequently changing health crisis is a historic undertaking, but we are committed to returning stronger in the fall.

As long as the CDC's social distancing recommendations are in place, we know it will be necessary to operate differently when campuses reopen. With that in mind, the input of our families on how we reimagine education is critical to this process because our plans must be responsive to the needs of the students and parents/guardians we serve.

This confidential survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows families to share their opinions on important factors related to the reopening of schools, such as:

Preferences for in-person and virtual learning

Various distance learning formats and considerations

Health and safety factors that may influence decisions

Transportation

Student programs/activities

Childcare

School year calendar options

Thank you for your participation and continued support. We are working hard to return safer and stronger for you!

Begin The Survey.